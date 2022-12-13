scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Justice DipankarDatta sworn-in as Supreme Court judge

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Datta at a ceremony in the top court. With this appointment, the SC has a working strength of 28 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Dipankar Datta

Former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, was on Monday sworn-in as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Datta at a ceremony in the top court. With this appointment, the SC has a working strength of 28 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Datta’s name was recommended by the SC Collegium headed by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on September 26.

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta enrolled as an advocate on November 16, 1989. He is son of former Calcutta HC judge, Justice Salil Kumar Datta, and brother-in-law of former SC judge, Justice Amitava Roy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

He practised in Calcutta HC, as well as in Supreme Court and other HCs in constitutional and civil matters. He was made a permanent judge of Calcutta HC on June 22, 2006 and was subsequently elevated as Chief Justice of Bombay HC on April 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday issued a notification appointing Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala as the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court following Justice Datta’s elevation as an SC judge.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:14:42 am
Next Story

2004 killing in Lucknow: Former corporator, cop among four get life term for BJP leader’s murder

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close