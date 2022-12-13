Justice DipankarDatta sworn-in as Supreme Court judge

Former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, was on Monday sworn-in as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Datta at a ceremony in the top court. With this appointment, the SC has a working strength of 28 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Datta’s name was recommended by the SC Collegium headed by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on September 26.

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta enrolled as an advocate on November 16, 1989. He is son of former Calcutta HC judge, Justice Salil Kumar Datta, and brother-in-law of former SC judge, Justice Amitava Roy.

He practised in Calcutta HC, as well as in Supreme Court and other HCs in constitutional and civil matters. He was made a permanent judge of Calcutta HC on June 22, 2006 and was subsequently elevated as Chief Justice of Bombay HC on April 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday issued a notification appointing Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala as the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court following Justice Datta’s elevation as an SC judge.