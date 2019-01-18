Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna sworn-in as SC judges

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna were sworn-in as Supreme Court judges Friday. The swearing-in ceremony was held in court number 1 of the apex court where Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office to justices Maheshwari and Khanna.

Their tenure as judges of the SC would be till May 14, 2023 and May 13, 2025 respectively.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 31. With the swearing-in of justices Maheshwari and Khanna, the strength of SC Judges has now gone up to 28. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was a judge in the Delhi High Court would be in line to become CJI after Justice DY Chandrachud in November 2024.

The Centre on Wednesday had appointed Justice Khanna and Maheshwari to the Supreme Court as recommended by the apex court’s Collegium.

On December 12 2018, the Collegium, which comprises the top five judges of the Supreme Court, had recommended Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Rajendra Menon and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog for elevation to the top court.

But the decision was reversed on January 10 by the Collegium, which decided instead to elevate Justice Maheshwari and Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

Terming his elevation a ‘surprise’, Justice Khanna had earlier said, “My elevation to the High Court in 2004 was after a long gap of my name going up and down. But I do not have any regrets or feeling about it. I think I joined the bench at the right time.”

He also said that the judiciary must uphold the highest level of integrity in all actions and a critical element in achieving or receiving a fair and impartial justice is judicial independence.