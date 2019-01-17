Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as SC judges tomorrow

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of Delhi High Court will be sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday.

The government had notified Wednesday the appointment of Justices Maheshwari and Khanna as judges of the apex court.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will administer the Oath of Office to the two judges on Friday, an official circular said.

The appointments of the two judges take the total strength of the Supreme Court to 28 as against a sanctioned strength of 31.