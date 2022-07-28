‘There is a limit…’: Justice Chandrachud on report blaming SC for delay on plea about attacks on Christians

Updated: July 28, 2022 4:01:45 pm
Justice D Y Chandrachud of the Supreme Court expressed his anguish on Thursday over a news report “targeting’’ judges for allegedly delaying the hearing on a plea about violence against Christians.
Presiding over a two-judge bench also comprising Justice Surya Kant, Justice Chandrachud told the lawyer who mentioned the plea before him that when it was listed last, he was down with Covid-19.
“I was down with Covid. So the matter could not be taken up,” the judge said, adding that he had come across a news report saying the Supreme Court was delaying the hearing in the matter.
“I recently read a news article saying the Supreme Court is delaying the hearing in the matter……Give us a break! One of the judges was down with Covid-19 and that’s why it could not be heard,” the anguished judge said.“There is a limit to how much you can target judges.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The justice also wondered “who is publishing such news!”.
Directing that it be listed again, Justice Chandrachud said “otherwise there will be another news item”.
Bangalore archbishop Peter Machado and some Christian outfits filed the plea in April claiming there were increasing attacks on Christians across the country.
The matter was mentioned before a bench in the last week of June when the court was on summer recess. It was posted for hearing on July 11 upon the reopening of the court before the bench headed by Justice Chandrachud, but was deferred to July 15. However, it could not be taken up as he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Flyways
Top 10 mid-size companies to work in India: Great Place to Work Rankings 2022
‘There is a limit…’: Justice Chandrachud on report blaming SC for delay on plea about attacks on Christians
Bengaluru bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
ICW 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari looked ethereal as she turned muse for Anju Modi
Uproar over Adhir’s remark on President Murmu: Top 10 developments in Parliament today
Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday finds Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’, talks about her ‘exes’ Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan
Nestle India Q2 profit falls 4.3% to Rs 515.34 crore, net sales up 15.7% to Rs 4,006.86 crore
No channel wanted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6 years: Creator reminisces as show completes 14 years
Lego set gives hint about next Black Panther
Karnataka: 2 arrested for BJP youth worker’s murder
Sanjay Dutt defends Shamshera as film flops: ‘Horrible that people don’t respect the hard work’