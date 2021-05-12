Justice Chandrachud gets Covid-19, SC hearing in suo motu pandemic case deferred

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday, the apex court issued a notice which said a hearing scheduled for Thursday before a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud, in the suo motu case for ensuring distribution of essential supplies and services during the Covid-19 pandemic, had been deferred.

Sources in the SC told PTI Justice Chandrachud was suffering from mild fever, but was recovering well.

“Take notice that since one of the judges of the bench scheduled to hear…titled ‘In Re: Distribution of essential supplies and services during pandemic’ and similar matters, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday), has tested positive for COVID-19, the special bench comprising Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice S Ravindra Bhat in court no. 5 will not sit and the matters listed before this bench stand deferred and fresh date of listing shall be notified later,” the notice issued by the Supreme Court said.

Thursday’s scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court in suo motu Covid-19 matter deferred as one of the judges have tested positive. New date to be notified later. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/I8mTY4GzIz — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) May 12, 2021

Besides the suo motu case, several other petitions raising issues related to Covid-19 were listed before the bench for Thursday.

The bench had sat to hear the suo motu case on May 10 via video-conferencing, but could not proceed because of technical glitches. The Centre had submitted to the court an affidavit on its vaccination policy, and during the hearing Monday, Justice Chandrachud had said that although he got the affidavit late on Sunday night and the other judges had got it on Monday morning, things had been easy as he had read the report in The Indian Express, which “had it before us”.