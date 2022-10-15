Incorporate feminist thinking while dealing with law: Justice Chandrachud’s advice to law graduates

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India, on Saturday advised young law students to incorporate “feminist thinking” in the way they deal with the law.

Addressing a convocation of the National Law University (NLU) in New Delhi, Justice Chandrachud pitched for a more inclusive and accessible legal profession and asked students to strive hard to achieve this.

“I would particularly advise you to incorporate feminist thinking in the way you deal with the law,” he told the gathering, news agency PTI reported.

“Initially, I viewed the matters where women were often subjected to the worst of crimes and violations from a straightjacketed perspective, but sitting with a colleague who had more diverse exposure to realities of gender gave me the necessary feminist perspective,” Justice Chandrachud further said.

He also said everyone, including himself, “have a lot to learn in terms of how we perceive law and apply social experiences.”

While he agreed that women lawyers might find it challenging to work in a male-dominated profession, Justice Chandrachud said that times were changing and technology had been a great enabler in liberating young women in their access to the legal profession.

“One of the great learnings of the pandemic is that when we went virtual in our hearings, the number of women lawyers who were appearing in the court dramatically increased,” he said.

He further said that the rule of law did not merely depend on the Constitution or legislation and largely depended on the political culture and the habits of citizens, especially young legal professionals who were present before him.

“In a sense, all of you are the guardians of our constitutional and democratic traditions and to you is entrusted the responsibility of ensuring that rule of law is not substituted by rule by the law,” Justice Chandrachud said.

With PTI inputs