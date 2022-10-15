scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Incorporate feminist thinking while dealing with law: Justice Chandrachud’s advice to law graduates

Justice Chandrachud pitched for a more inclusive and accessible legal profession and asked students to strive hard to achieve this.

The SC judge also believed that everyone, including himself, "have a lot to learn in terms of how we perceive law and apply social experiences." (File image)

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India, on Saturday advised young law students to incorporate “feminist thinking” in the way they deal with the law.

Addressing a convocation of the National Law University (NLU) in New Delhi, Justice Chandrachud pitched for a more inclusive and accessible legal profession and asked students to strive hard to achieve this.

“I would particularly advise you to incorporate feminist thinking in the way you deal with the law,” he told the gathering, news agency PTI reported.

“Initially, I viewed the matters where women were often subjected to the worst of crimes and violations from a straightjacketed perspective, but sitting with a colleague who had more diverse exposure to realities of gender gave me the necessary feminist perspective,” Justice Chandrachud further said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...

He also said everyone, including himself, “have a lot to learn in terms of how we perceive law and apply social experiences.”

While he agreed that women lawyers might find it challenging to work in a male-dominated profession, Justice Chandrachud said that times were changing and technology had been a great enabler in liberating young women in their access to the legal profession.

“One of the great learnings of the pandemic is that when we went virtual in our hearings, the number of women lawyers who were appearing in the court dramatically increased,” he said.

Advertisement

He further said that the rule of law did not merely depend on the Constitution or legislation and largely depended on the political culture and the habits of citizens, especially young legal professionals who were present before him.

“In a sense, all of you are the guardians of our constitutional and democratic traditions and to you is entrusted the responsibility of ensuring that rule of law is not substituted by rule by the law,” Justice Chandrachud said.

With PTI inputs

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 09:56:58 pm
Next Story

Hashtag Politics | UP recruitment exam: Rahul shares photo of overcrowded train coach; attacks PM Modi over ‘job crisis’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement