scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Justice Chandrachud: Being tolerant doesn’t mean blind conformity

Justice Chandrachud emphasised that law must not be confused with justice and also pointed out that the students, over the course of their career, would often realise that “what is legal is probably unjust, whereas what is just may not always be legal.” 

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: August 7, 2022 3:13:52 am
Gujarat National Law University, Justice D Y Chandrachud, DY Chandrachud, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSupreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud

Being accepting or tolerant of others’ opinion does not mean “blind conformity” or “not standing up against hate speech”, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud said Saturday.

“The words famously attributed to Voltaire, ‘I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend your right to say it’ must be incorporated into our being. Make no mistake, being accepting and tolerant of the opinions of others, by no means translates into blind conformity and it does not mean not standing up against hate speech,” Justice Chandrachud said during a convocation address at Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar Saturday.

“Stepping into the world as fresh graduates, amid the increasing noise and confusion, of political, social and moral clashes of ideology, you must be guided by the thought of your own conscience, and equitable reason. Speak truth to power. Maintain your composure in the face of unspeakable social injustices and utilise your good fortune and privilege to remedy them,” he said in the pre-recorded video message.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Justice Chandrachud emphasised that law must not be confused with justice and also pointed out that the students, over the course of their career, would often realise that “what is legal is probably unjust, whereas what is just may not always be legal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

Citing several examples, including the striking down of Section 377, lack of child labour lgislations for the longest time, and minimum wages being a result of recent labour movements across the world, he said, “All these issues existed simultaneously with the institutions of law. However, we now agree that they were unjust. There continue to be laws as well as lack of regulations, which push the marginalised, deeper into the pockets of marginalisation.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

It is also important to look for ways in which laws can be reimagined and redefined to make them better and more just, he added.  “At all junctures where you do have the opportunity of working towards social justice, and furthering rights in small and big ways, you must remember the importance of differentiating between law and justice and (using) the law as a step to advance justice… the journey to justice does not stop at a midpoint, or where we feel that we are being less unjust than the others,” he said at the 11th convocation of the GNLU where 247 students received  degrees for UG, postgraduate, doctoral and MBA programmes.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 03:13:13 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement