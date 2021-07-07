Justice Chanda recuses from hearing Mamata’s election plea, fines her Rs 5 lakh

Imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court recused himself from hearing her petition challenging the election of BJP leader BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

“I have no personal inclination to hear out petitioner’s case. I have no hesitation in taking up this case either. It is my Constitutional duty to hear out a case assigned to me by the CJI. I have, however, decided to recuse myself from this case,” Justice Chanda was quoted as saying by Live Law on Wednesday.

In June, Mamata’s counsel sought Justice Chanda’s recusal, referring to publicly available material that showed his “close personal, professional, pecuniary and ideological relationship” with the BJP. The Trinamool Congress had earlier released photographs of Justice Chanda with West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

On Wednesday, Justice Chanda said “trouble-mongers” will try to keep the controversy alive if he doesn’t recuse from the case.

He also said that Mamata’s objection to his confirmation as a permanent Judge of the High Court is not relevant to her recusal plea.

“Petitioner cannot seek recusal based on her own consent or objection with regard to appointment of a Judge. A Judge cannot be said to be biased because of a litigant’s own personal action,” he said.

Imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh, Justice Chanda said: “Such calculative, psychological and offensive attempt to seek recusal need to be firmly repulsed.”

The money will be deposited with the Bar Council of West Bengal within 2 weeks and can be used for families of advocates who succumbed to Covid-19, he added.

Banerjee was defeated by BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by 1,956 votes at the Nandigram seat. The CM has alleged that the Returning Officer had said he was threatened.