Willing to apologise, but arrogance destroying SC: Justice Mishra after argument with advocate

Two days after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan was engaged in a heated argument with Justice Arun Mishra, the latter Thursday said he was “willing to apologise” if anybody was aggrieved by his words. He, however, added “arrogance is destroying this great institution and Bar has a duty to protect it.”

A battery of senior advocates, led by Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Singhvi and Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna, had brought up the incident as soon as a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah assembled in Court Number 3 Thursday for the day’s proceedings.

“I have always been criticised in my career. But I can tell you, I respect the Bar more than any other judge. Lawyers should not show arrogance if queries are put forth to them by the Bench. I have not drawn any contempt against any lawyer throughout my career as a judge,” Mishra told the group of lawyers, reported news agency PTI.

“If anybody has felt anything at any point of time, with folded hands, I am apologising,” Justice Mishra added.

During a hearing by a five-judge Constitution bench on the interpretations of provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act on Tuesday, Justice Mishra had threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against Sankaranarayanan over his remarks. “One more word and I will issue contempt against you and ensure you are convicted,” Justice Mishra had said.

He had also not allowed Sankarnarayanan more time to conclude his arguments. “Are you retorting? How dare you?” Justice Mishra told the advocate.

Sankarnarayanan closed his files and left, shortly before the court rose for lunch, without concluding his arguments. “I walked away because I did not want to lower the dignity of court. I do not wish to add anything further,” Sankarnarayanan later told The Indian Express.

The proceedings in court had drawn sharp criticism from the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA). “Several members of the Bar have repeatedly been raising such grievance about unwanted treatment and personal remarks by Mr Justice Arun Mishra,” SCAORA noted. The association requested Justice Mishra to be a “little more patient in dealing with lawyers”.

