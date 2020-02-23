Modi is a versatile genius who thinks globally, acts locally: SC Judge Mishra

Justice Arun Mishra (right) said, “We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference.” Justice Arun Mishra (right) said, “We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference.”

Justice Arun Mishra of the Supreme Court on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally”.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural ceremony of the International Judicial Conference, 2020 in New Delhi, Justice Mishra said: “India, i.e. Bharat, which is the biggest successful democracy of the world… is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed visionary, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

He added that “India is committed to constitutional obligations and dedicated to a peaceful and secure world, free from terrorism.”

Justice Mishra said that “in the process of development, preservation of the environment is considered supreme”, and that the “Indus Valley Civilisation is a reflection of our long-cherished philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is a single family)”.

He said that “dignified human existence” is India’s “prime value”.

Conveying his regards to the PM for inaugurating the conference, Justice Mishra said: “We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for providing us inspiring thoughts which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations, and setting the agenda for the Conference.”

Justice Mishra said that under the “dynamic leadership” of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, a large number of obsolete laws have been repealed.

Justice Mishra also referred to the need for modern judicial infrastructure.

“Now we are in the 21st century, we are looking for modern infrastructure not only for the present, but also for the future. To strengthen the judicial system is the call of the day as it is the backbone of democracy, whereas the legislature is the heart, and the executive is the brain. All these three organs of the state have to work independently but in tandem to make the democracy successful, to visualise and for effective implementation of constitutional aspirations and its values,” he said.

Justice Mishra said that even though the legal systems of the countries participating in the conference may differ, “but the challenges faced by the judiciary at national and global levels are more or less common”.

He added: “The judiciary has a significant role in the ever-changing world. Jurisprudential developments made so far are not the halting place but a stepping stone.” He expressed the hope that the conference “will pave the way for global developments by evolving common standards”.

Justice Mishra said that “in the wake of globalisation, which has come to stay, there is a growing concern among masses of being left out and deprived of its gains”.

“The sense of injustice, inequality looms large. It has to be taken care of by all of us alike, before it becomes lethal like Coronavirus”, he said.

Justice Mishra said that in today’s world, “technology and trade are the weapons of war”. The judiciary, he said, “is the protector and guardian of the grundnorms of respective countries”, and added that “kingdoms are seen falling apart where judiciary has failed to contribute to effective governance”. The “common man”, Justice Mishra said, “reposes faith and trust in the judiciary, which needs to be preserved”.

