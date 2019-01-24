Justice AK Sikri withdraws from hearing plea challenging interim CBI chief appointment

Days after CJI Gogoi recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageshwar Rao as the interim CBI chief, Justice AK Sikri Thursday also withdrew from hearing it. The matter will now be heard by a different bench on Friday.

Rao’s appointment was challenged by NGO Common Cause, stating that it was “not made on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee”. Justice Sikri who was to hear the plea today told the petitioner’s counsel that he was withdrawing from the case.

The case was allotted to Justice AK Sikri after CJI Ranjan Gogoi withdrew as he had to attend the high-power selection committee to select the new CBI chief today. The panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce Alok Verma’s successor in the agency today.

Justice Sikri was present in the January 10 meeting of the high-powered committee which, in a 2-1 decision, removed Verma. The lone dissenter was Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha. Justice Sikri had been nominated by the CJI to participate in that meeting of the committee because the latter had been on the bench that reinstated Verma, setting aside the Centre’s order of sending him on forced leave.

The petitioner challenging Rao’s appointment want a full-time chief for the agency. The petitioner alleged that “Government… has attempted to stifle the independence of the institution of the CBI by appointing the Director of the CBI in an arbitrary and illegal manner” and that “the lack of transparency in the process of appointment prevents any meaningful public scrutiny and allows the government to exercise undue influence in the process especially at the stage of short-listing of candidates, thereby undermining the institution of the CBI”.