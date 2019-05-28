Toggle Menu
Justice AK Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Courthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/justice-ak-mittal-sworn-in-as-chief-justice-of-meghalaya-high-court-5753225/

Justice AK Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice Mittal is the most senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and has been functioning in that high court since his elevation. He replaces Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir.

Justice A K Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on Tuesday, officials said.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office to Justice Mittal at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officers, they said.

Justice Mittal is the most senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and has been functioning in that high court since his elevation.
He replaces Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J-K: Three including former militant detained under PSA
2 India issues fresh advisory on visiting Sri Lanka after Easter bombings
3 TDP will play role of constructive opposition: Chandrababu Naidu