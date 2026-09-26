‘Just the beginning’: Congress stages protests seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal

The Congress on Friday held protests in state capitals across the country, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after The Indian Express reported that two election commissioners objected on record 14 times in 10 months to SIR-related decisions taken by the poll panel.

Protests were held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bhopal, Patna, Guwahati, and other state capitals. Several leaders were detained during the protests, including the party’s Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi in Guwahati and Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai in Lucknow.

Police used force against the protesters at many places. Congress workers clashed with the police in Lucknow after they were stopped from marching towards the UP Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Hazratganj.