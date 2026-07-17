Just chill: Bihar unveils 2 AC lounges in Patna for gig workers

Bihar is home to 68,720 registered gig workers, according to official estimates (File Photo)

Even when they were not looking for their next delivery, taking a break was an alien concept for a majority of gig workers in Patna.

“Earlier, we would sit on our bikes under a tree for a few minutes,” said one delivery worker. “But, it would be hot. So, many times it felt easier to just continue working.”

This changed for many when Patna unveiled two 24/7 air-conditioned resting spaces for platform-based workers this week.

The facilities, established by Patna Smart City Ltd, are located at Gandhi Maidan Gate No. 4 and near the Income Tax office in Golambar. They come equipped with ACs, seating arrangements, charging points, and toilet and drinking water facilities.