Just chill: Bihar unveils 2 AC lounges in Patna for gig workers

Even when they were not looking for their next delivery, taking a break was an alien concept for a majority of gig workers in Patna.
“Earlier, we would sit on our bikes under a tree for a few minutes,” said one delivery worker. “But, it would be hot. So, many times it felt easier to just continue working.”
This changed for many when Patna unveiled two 24/7 air-conditioned resting spaces for platform-based workers this week.
The facilities, established by Patna Smart City Ltd, are located at Gandhi Maidan Gate No. 4 and near the Income Tax office in Golambar. They come equipped with ACs, seating arrangements, charging points, and toilet and drinking water facilities.
Bihar is home to 68,720 registered gig workers, according to official estimates – a significant contributor to the platform economy. The launch comes against the backdrop of Bihar’s recent efforts to recognise and regulate platform-based work.
In 2025, the state enacted the Bihar Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Safety and Welfare) Act, which seeks to extend welfare benefits and institutional safeguards to gig workers.
When The Indian Express visited the facility near Gandhi Maidan one afternoon, it found around 15 gig workers lounging around. A welcome change from tree shade and fuel stations, several workers said the lounges offered a safe place to rest between deliveries. Most workers that The Indian Express spoke to said they typically take breaks of 30 to 40 minutes after working continuously for nearly four hours.
At least two staff members ensure that workers seamlessly check in and out of the facilities that come with a nominal fee of ₹2 for every 30 minutes. Through the afternoon, workers cycle in and out, often arriving alone but leaving alongside another rider heading in the same direction. Workers hail from Samastipur, Hajipur, and Nalanda, among other areas.
While commending the facilities’ location, several noted that just two lounges may not be sufficient for a city the size of Patna. They suggested that facilities be established every 5-7 kilometres to make them more accessible during work hours.
“If I’m delivering somewhere close to Gandhi Maidan or Income Tax, I’ll definitely come here,” Sourabh, a rider from Samastipur, said. “But if I’m on the other side of the city, I can’t spend 20 or 30 minutes just travelling to the lounge. That doesn’t make sense.”
“If more centres are opened across the city, it would become much easier for workers to use them regularly,” said another worker.
Over the last decade, the rapid growth of app-based delivery and transport services has transformed urban labour markets and generated discourse around working conditions, social security, heat exposure, and access to basic amenities for workers.
According to NITI Aayog estimates, India’s gig and platform workforce, estimated at around 77 lakh workers in 2020-21, is projected to surge over the coming decade.
While the new lounges do not address broader questions surrounding wages, social security or employment protections, workers interviewed by The Indian Express largely viewed them as a practical intervention that addresses an immediate challenge: finding a place to rest, cool oneself down, and drink water during long hours on the road.
(The writer is an intern)