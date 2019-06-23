Toggle Menu
Varanasi: Junior doctor commits suicide in BHUhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/junior-doctor-commits-suicide-in-bhu-5795959/

Varanasi: Junior doctor commits suicide in BHU

A two-page suicide note was found inside her hostel room in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment, SHO of Lanka police station Bharat Bhusan said.

Jhaknawada, Madhya Pradesh, Jhabua district, village, police officer, hanged, junior police officer, Jhaknawada village, indian express
The deceased has been identified as Manisha Kumari, a native of Jamui in Bihar and junior doctor of the ophthalmology department of the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, they added. (Representational Image)

A medical student of the Banaras Hindu University committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room on the campus here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Kumari, a native of Jamui in Bihar and junior doctor of the ophthalmology department of the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, they added.

A two-page suicide note was found inside her hostel room in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment, SHO of Lanka police station Bharat Bhusan said.

Her parents have been informed about the incident and the body has been sent for an autopsy, Bhusan said, adding that further probe into the matter was on.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Will cut those who ask questions’: PMK chief threatens journalists at event on ‘Hate Politics’
2 IndiGo plane makes emergency landing, man deplaned for unruly behaviour
3 Expert panel suggests ways to achieve USD 5 trillion economy target: Niti Aayog