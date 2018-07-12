Junior clerk arrested for taking bribe at Udaipur

The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 in cash and a cheque of Rs 54,000 The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 in cash and a cheque of Rs 54,000

A junior clerk was on Thursday arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 74,000 at Udaipur, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Posted at Rajasthan Khadi Gramodhyog Board, Chandradas Vaishnav had demanded the money to pass a loan of Rs 25 lakh for setting up a stone crushing factory, police said. Complainant Shivram Dangi had approached the ACB saying that he had applied for a loan to set up the factory but the accused demanded money to pass the loan, SHO ACB Hanuwant Singh said.

The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 in cash and a cheque of Rs 54,000, Singh added.

Search operations were conducted at the accused’s home and office while his deposits in bank accounts and lockers were also being probed, he added.

