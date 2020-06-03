June 3, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam Mediation

40 years ago, having secured two-thirds majority in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa, the Congress (I) was racing towards a similar goal in Uttar Pradesh. 40 years ago, having secured two-thirds majority in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa, the Congress (I) was racing towards a similar goal in Uttar Pradesh.

Top government officials indicated that mediation efforts now underway for resumption of talks with the agitating students in Assam were making progress, but said that it was too premature to predict any successful outcome. A mediation proposal submitted by the Gandhi Peace Foundation emissaries, B G Verghese and Radhakrishnan, was being assiduously studied by the government and the student leaders, the officials said. Sources close to the government and the agitation leaders hinted that the main hurdle lay in deciding the fate of foreigners who entered Assam between 1961 and 1971. There was discord on the deportation of all foreigners who came after 1971, they added.

Having secured two-thirds majority in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa, the Congress (I) was racing towards a similar goal in Uttar Pradesh. It had secured absolute majority in Maharashtra and was leading other parties in Bihar, having won 125 out of 244 seats, results for which had been declared so far. The party has already won absolute majority in Punjab, bagging 63 out of a total of 117 seats. The Congress (I) , however, failed in Tamil Nadu where the AIADMK-led alliance had won a two-thirds majority in a House of 234.

Military Takeover

South Korea’s military rulers further formalised their control of government affairs as a “standing committee” of generals and bureaucrats began to take shape as the real power centre in Seoul. Lt-Gen Chun Doo-hwan, the country’s reigning military strongman, has been designated as chairman of the new body, which is expected to formulate and carry out most key policy decisions. When finally organised official sources aaid, the “standing committee” may be even larger — up to 30 members — than the 25-member “special committee for national security measures” whose activities it is to guide.

