June 25 a black day for Indian democracy: Union Minister Satya Pal Singh

Addressing IIT-Guwahati’s convocation, Union Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh on Monday said it may be a special day for students but is a black day for Indian democracy as emergency was imposed on this day by Indira Gandhi in 1975. The Union minister was addressing the IIT-Guwahati’s convocation as its chief guest. Starting his speech with a Sanksrit sloka, Singh said it is a special day for both the IIT-Guwahati students and the Indian democracy as a whole.

“It is a very special day. Not only for the IIT-Guwahati, but (also) for the Indian democracy, (and) we call it a black day. About 43 years back on this day – 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency in the country. That is why I call it a black day for Indian democracy. I am sure all the graduating students will remember this day when they are getting their degrees. For them, it is the brightest day, but for the Indian democracy it was a black day,” said Singh, who looks after Higher Education in the HRD Ministry.

In his keynote address to the thousands of students, faculty members and guardians, the former IPS officer and a first time minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

“You must (be) knowing that our honourable Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi clearly said in a ‘sankalp’ that by 2022 this country will get rid of poverty, illiteracy, crime, corruption, communalism, casteism and terrorism. Without the high standards of education, we will not be able to accomplish these things,” he added.

