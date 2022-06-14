June 10 violence: Ranchi police share rioters’ photos on social media

The Ranchi police have prepared a collage of photographs of individuals wanted for indulging in violence during the June 10 protest. The police move has come a day after Governor Ramesh Bais suggested such measures against the miscreants, which the leaders of the ruling alliance — Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha — termed “overreach dictated by the Centre”.

The collage is being shared on different social media platforms with request to contact the police in case somebody had information about any of the accused.

When contacted to know if the collage was prepared by the police, Ranchi SP (City) Anshuman Kumar texted “Yes”. He, however, did not comment on whether the same will be put on hoardings in the streets as demanded by the Governor.

June 10 violence | 22 booked by name in 25 FIRs as Ranchi limps back to normalcy

The Governor had summoned DGP Niraj Sinha and other senior officials to know the status of the probe into June 10 violence in which two people were killed of bullet injuries. The police personnel also sustained injuries.

The Jharkhand Police has come under criticism for not using tear gas or water cannon as first response and questions were also raised on the intelligence front. The Governor, too, had questioned the officers why preventive measures were not taken to disperse the mob.

A senior Congress leader who didn’t want to be named said: “Which law says to display the names of protesters publicly. We don’t put photos of political leaders accused of certain crimes on hoardings. We don’t make photos of loan defaulters public, then why this overreach?”

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not respond to queries on the Governor’s advisory.

However, JMM’s spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya did not mince words. He said: “The Governor has issued an advisory and it is not an order. However, if implemented, this will only increase hatred in society. We are not abreast of what the government’s decision will be.”

The Uttar Pradesh government in March 2020 had made public details of anti-CAA protesters. However, the move was rebuked by the Allahabad High Court stating that there was no law to justify the public shaming. Later the government brought an ordinance and put up the banners again. The government removed the posters later and the ordinance is yet to become a law.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey said although the Governor is the custodian of the law, the move will be completely ‘immoral’ , just not illegal. “I have seen the collage on social media and hope hoardings are not put up on streets. The law and order is a state subject and the Governor should not act on behalf of the Centre,” he said.