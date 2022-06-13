June 10 violence in Ranchi: Lost his teen son, man files plaint against cops, miscreants who fired

The father of a 15-year-old boy who died of gunshot injuries during the June 10 violence in Ranchi filed a police complaint on Sunday, seeking legal action against the policemen and the miscreants who, he said, fired at the protesters. The complaint was received by the Daily Market police station.

The protest was organised in response to the derogatory remarks of former BJP spokespersons against the Prophet.

In his complaint, Parvez Alam, father of teenager Mudassir, has claimed that his son was fired upon by some “from the terrace of a nearby temple”. He identified one of the persons (who fired) as Bhairon Singh, who is also named as an accused in the attack on CM Hemant Soren’s convoy. Singh is currently out on bail in that case.

Alam submitted that he stays in Raeen Mohalla of Hindpiri area and sell fruits for a living. “I was selling fruits when a mob came from Urdu Library side…my son joined the mob. From the Hanuman Temple, one Bhairon Singh and others started throwing stones. The mob retaliated in the same manner, leading to chaos…police started firing at the mob and bullets also came from the temple’s terrace.”

He wrote: “Ek tarraf se mandir ke chhat se aur doosri taraf road par upasthit police karmiyon ki firing ke karan machi bhagdad mein ek goli isske sar mein lagi aur wo lahu lunaan hokar sadak par gir pada. (Caught between firing by the police and from the temple terrace, my son took a bullet in the head and fell down).”

Mudassir was taken to a hospital and he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

“Some miscreants provoked the police to fire at the protesters,” Alam’s complaint reads.

Ranchi SSP Surendra Jha told the reporters: “We will gather evidence and bring all culprits to justice.” SSP, however, did not respond to Alam’s complaint.

Sources in the government, however, said: “In some of the videos, a flash can be seen at the window of the temple. We are investigating if any shots were fired or if it was a camera flash.”