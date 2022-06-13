June 10 violence: 22 booked by name in 25 FIRs as Ranchi limps back to normalcy

From arson to rioting to unlawful assembly to promoting enmity between two groups, Ranchi police have pressed various charges against 22 persons booked by name and hundreds of unidentified ones in the 25 FIRs registered so far into the June 10 violence. The police had to use force, including firing, to quell the protesters. Two people had died of bullet injuries while seven are under treatment. The protest was organised against the derogatory comments against the Prophet by the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The situation remained peaceful in the capital city with senior police officers out on the roads. On Sunday, Section 144 was lifted for five hours to let people buy essentials.

Police said that majority of the FIRs were registered at Hindpiri and Daily Market Police stations in the city. Kin of the two persons aged 20 and 15, who had died of bullet wounds, assembled at the Daily Market police station.

Surendra Jha SSP, who, too, had sustained pellet injuries, said: “We have formed an SIT. I want to reiterate that innocent people need not worry. We are monitoring social media platforms and action will be taken if anyone is found making statements aimed at hurting religious sentiments.”

Among the seven who are being treated for bullet injuries one remains in critical condition. Nusrat Parween, sister of Nadeem Ansari (24) who took a bullet in the neck and is on ventilator at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, said: “He worked as an electrician and we have no clue how he became part of the protest. He has a daughter and his condition remains critical.”

RIMS’ ‘investigation requisition form’ of Mohmmad Afsar, 19, another patient mentions ‘bullet injury’. His father Sarfaraz Alam said: “We are not even allowed to go inside and talk to our son. The administration has been very strict and is not allowing people to visit my son.” The father said: “He had just gone to the market where he sells electrical goods. Splinters are stuck in his waist.”

Anamika, Sister of Usman (20) whose investigation requisition form mentioned ‘gunshot injury’ said that the parts of the bullet is stuck in his shoulder and neck. “He told us that he was part of the crowd, but he had just been on the sidelines. He told me that he didn’t pelt stones. We are lucky that he is alive. We are very scared by the turn of events,” said Anamika, who was sitting on the floor outside the ICU.

The form of 18-year-old Tabrak also mentions ‘bullet injuries’. His father Mamum Qureshi said: “He worked in an eye glass shop. We haven’t been able to speak to him.”

RIMS Superintendent Hirendra Birua said: “All except one are stable…A few people have bullet splinters in their body. It will be removed in a few days.”