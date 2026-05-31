From West Bengal’s new Annapurna scheme to CBSE re-evaluation: Key changes from June 1

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A series of regulatory, financial, transport and welfare-related changes will take effect from June 1, impacting everything from household expenses and tax compliance to banking transactions, public transport and renewable energy projects.
The changes span multiple sectors, including cooking gas pricing, income tax rules, banking norms, solar energy regulations, education, transport and state welfare schemes. While some are routine monthly revisions, others are implementation of new policies and deadlines. Here are some key changes taking place from June 1:
Applications for the Annapurna Yojana will begin on June 1 in West Bengal. The scheme, announced by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, provides eligible women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 and is set to replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme introduced in 2021 by the previous Mamata Banerjee government.
Women in West Bengal will be able to travel free of cost on all state-run buses from June 1. The scheme was one of the BJP’s key election promises and is aimed at improving mobility and access to public transport for women across the state.
State-run oil marketing companies are expected to revise commercial LPG cylinder prices on June 1 under the monthly fuel pricing mechanism. Rates are reviewed at the beginning of every month based on global energy prices and prevailing market conditions.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will open the re-evaluation process for Class 12 students from June 1. The facility will be available to students who have already obtained scanned copies of their answer scripts. The board had earlier indicated that the process would begin in late May but subsequently revised the schedule.
Commercial flight services from Noida International Airport in Jewar are scheduled to begin on June 15. The airport will become the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport. Authorities expect the new facility to help ease congestion and expand passenger-handling capacity.
June 15 is the due date for payment of the first advance tax instalment for FY2026-27. Taxpayers with an estimated net tax liability exceeding Rs 10,000 must pay 15 per cent of their advance tax by this date. This is also the first advance tax cycle being implemented under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, and Income Tax Rules, 2026. Failure to meet the deadline can attract interest at 1 per cent per month.
A new Centre-mandated rule requiring the use of domestically manufactured solar cells will come into force from June 1. The requirement applies to all net-metering and open-access solar projects commissioned after that date. Net-metering projects primarily include rooftop solar installations, such as those under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, where consumers can export excess electricity to the grid. Open-access projects largely serve commercial and industrial consumers sourcing renewable energy directly from developers. The move is intended to reduce dependence on imports and support domestic manufacturing.
Southern Railway has revised the schedules of more than 200 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu corridor. The new timetable comes into effect from June 1 and is aimed at improving operational efficiency and commuter convenience.
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