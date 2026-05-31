From West Bengal’s new Annapurna scheme to CBSE re-evaluation: Key changes from June 1

A series of regulatory, financial, transport and welfare-related changes will take effect from June 1, impacting everything from household expenses and tax compliance to banking transactions, public transport and renewable energy projects.

The changes span multiple sectors, including cooking gas pricing, income tax rules, banking norms, solar energy regulations, education, transport and state welfare schemes. While some are routine monthly revisions, others are implementation of new policies and deadlines. Here are some key changes taking place from June 1:

Applications for West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana open

Applications for the Annapurna Yojana will begin on June 1 in West Bengal. The scheme, announced by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, provides eligible women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 and is set to replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme introduced in 2021 by the previous Mamata Banerjee government.