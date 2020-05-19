Follow Us:
Junaid Sehrai, son of Hurriyat chairman, killed in Srinagar encounter

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Monday night following inputs about the presence of militants.

Written by Express Web Desk | Srinagar | Updated: May 19, 2020 3:26:30 pm
Centre withdraws 10 CAPF companies from Jammu; sends nine to Maharashtra

Junaid Sehrai, son of Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar, police said on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire began around 2 am and there was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. A fresh contact was established with the militants around 8 am, a police official said.

More details awaited

