Junaid Sehrai, son of Hurriyat chairman, killed in Srinagar encounter

The son of Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai was killed in an encounter in Srinagar. The son of Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai was killed in an encounter in Srinagar.

Junaid Sehrai, son of Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar, police said on Tuesday.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Monday night following inputs about the presence of militants.

The exchange of fire began around 2 am and there was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. A fresh contact was established with the militants around 8 am, a police official said.

More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.