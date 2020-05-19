Junaid Sehrai, son of Hurriyat chairman, killed in Srinagar encounter

Written by Express Web Desk | Srinagar | Updated: May 19, 2020 3:26:30 pm
Junaid Sehrai, son of Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar, police said on Tuesday.
The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Monday night following inputs about the presence of militants.
The exchange of fire began around 2 am and there was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. A fresh contact was established with the militants around 8 am, a police official said.
More details awaited
