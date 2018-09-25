National Conference spokesperson Junaid Mattu resigns, cites disagreement with party’s decision to boycott civic polls

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Mattu alleged that leaving the grassroots democratic institutions "open to misrepresentation" would inflict serious harm on the state, and wreak havoc with the social fabric and cultural legacy.

Citing disagreements with the National Conference’s decision to boycott the upcoming local body polls, party spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party. He said he would contest the local polls from Srinagar district to serve the people.

“Based on my humble disagreement with the party’s decision to boycott the upcoming ULB and Panchayat Polls, I have just sent my resignation from the party to the JKNC General Secretary,” Mattu wrote on Twitter.

“I will announce my candidature for the ULB elections from Srinagar tomorrow in sha Allah and I remain committed to serving my people and helping the city I grew up in, meet the challenges it’s faced with. I won’t be addressing the media or taking any questions today,” he said.

Mattu started his political career with People’s Conference, led by Sajad Gani Lone, when the latter abandoned separatist politics to join mainstream in 2009. Mattu parted ways with Lone’s party in 2013 to join the National Conference.

