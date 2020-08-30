Junagadh to get new sewage system worth Rs 318 crore

Junagadh town had an arched type gutter system with no disposal or sewage treatment facility, since princely days when it was under the Nawab rule. (Representational)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave in-principle approval for an underground sewerage system worth Rs 319.48 crore in the historic Junagadh city, Saturday. The money for this project is being granted to the Junagadh Municipal Corporation under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

“Junagadh town had an arched type gutter system with no disposal or sewage treatment facility, since princely days when it was under the Nawab rule. But in a long standing demand, the newly developed areas with urban growth brought under Municipal Corporation a 110.47-km-long pipeline will be laid with three STPs and eight Pumping Stations. This should suffice the city’s need for next 30 years (sic),” stated an official release from the state government.

Junagadh city, divided into eight zones, will now have a hygienic sewage disposal system for 3.50 lakh people, the release further said.

Municipal commissioner of Junagadh, Tushar Sumera said that the existing network of underground sewage line covers approximately only 20 percent of the city area. “Practically, we don’t have a systematic underground sewage network nor a sewage treatment plant. Kamaanvali gutter (arch-type sewage) is there in some areas, but it is from pre-Independence days. Due to lack of a pan-city sewage network, wastewater presently drains into Kalva and Sonrakh rivers. Narsinh Mehta Lake also gets polluted due to sewage draining into it without any treatment. This will change now with the drainage project announced by the state government and the Central government under the AMRUT scheme,” Sumera told The Sunday Express.

He added that under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rural-Urban Transformation), the Central government has sanctioned Rs 70 crore worth of wastewater management projects. “This year, Junagadh secured the 111th rank in Swachh Survekshan, 2020. But with a sewage collection and treatment network in place in the city, we are hopeful of improving this ranking in the coming years,” the municipal commissioner added.

