Junagadh civi body election: Seven Congress candidates withdraw candidatures

As many as seven Congress candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Tuesday, paving way for the election of three BJP candidates unopposed in the ongoing election to Junagadh Municipal Corporation even as Congress alleged that its candidates were under pressure from the BJP to opt-out of the poll.

Congress suffered a major jolt when all of their candidates for Ward No.3 withdrew their nomination papers on Tuesday, the last day of withdrawing candidatures. The Congress candidates—Hasina Pathan, Manaz Bloch, Aslam Kureshi and Akram Kureshi went to the office of returning officer and withdrew their nomination papers. The withdrawal of nominations by Congress candidates left only three BJP candidates—Nisha Karia, Abbas Kureshi and Sharifa Kureshi in the fray. Thus, they were declared winner uncontested.

“The fourth seat in this election will remain vacant as there is no valid contestant post-withdrawal of papers by Congress nominees,” said an election officer.

Incidentally, nomination papers of Harun Amadbhai, BJP candidate Harun Bloch’s nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny process on Monday. The BJP candidate was found to have more than two children, thus rendering him ineligible to contest the polls.

Polling for the 59 seats in 15 administrative wards of JMC is scheduled to be held on 21st of this month. Counting of votes will be undertaken on July 23.

However, Congress, which was voted out of power from the JMC in 2014, is in disarray this time. Former mayor Lakha Parmar is contesting as an independent after he was overlooked by Congress while distributing party tickets to fight election. Vinu Amipara, president of Junagadh city unit of Congress had also tendered his resignation last week in protest of the manner in which tickets have been allocated.

Meanwhile, Bhikhabhai Joshi, the Congress MLA from Junagadh has said that he would support Parmar in the civic body election as the former mayor had helped him win the Assembly election in 2017.

Besides the four withdrawal from Ward No.3, Congress candidates withdrew their nomination papers for one seat each in Ward No.9 and 10 and for two seats in Ward No.13. The withdrawals came after a party candidate had failed to submit his nomination papers on due time. Thus, the party has now candidates on 52 out of 59 seats only. On the other hand, the BJP has only won three seats uncontested and will be vying for 56 others. The NCP will be contesting 25 seats while BPS will be contesting only one seat as candidature of rest of its candidates was rejected on Monday as they could not produce mandates of their party in due time. In all, 159 candidates, including 23 Independents, have been left in the fray.

Congress alleged that the BJP was behind party candidates withdrawing their papers. “Our candidates were under pressure from the BJP to withdraw their nomination papers. It is pressure tactic by the BJP,” Hemang Vasavada, in-charge of Congress for JMC election.

But Nitin Bhardwaj rejected the Congress charge. “The BJP absolutely has no role to play in Congress candidates withdrawing their nomination papers. Did anyone see any BJP leaders leading Congress candidates when they withdrew their candidature? They had entered the election battle out of their free will and opted out of the contest out of their free will,” said Bhardwaj.

Incidentally, the Congress candidate had withdrawn his nomination papers at the last minute during bye-election to a seat in Ward No.13 of Rajkot Municipal Corporation early this year and had showed up at the office of the BJP just hours later.

Nisha Kariya is wife of Dhiren Kariya, a Junagadh resident who is facing a number of criminal cases, including those filed under Prohibition Act. Bhardwaj, however, defended BJP’s decision to field Nisha from Warn No.3.

“We had formed committees of local leaders to select candidates andKariya’s name was suggested by one such committee. Just because a person is facing criminal cases does not make one criminal. The name suggested by people of that area,” said the BJP leader.