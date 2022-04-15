Judiciary overburdened… access to justice possible if there are enough courts: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Friday, while pointing out vacancies in tribunals, said the judiciary was overburdened and justice can only be possible if there are sufficient number of courts to clear cases.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022, the Chief Justice said: “The judiciary’s infrastructure and filling of vacancies remain top concerns. Access to justice is possible only when we are provided with a sufficient number of courts… Our judiciary is already overburdened.”

The CJI has been vocal about the lack of infrastructure, questioning the Centre earlier this year over vacancies in various tribunals despite the Supreme Court nudging the government to fill them up soon and saying that the “bureaucracy” seems to be “taking it very lightly”.

“We want to know what your stand is. Last time you said some appointments (had) taken place. After that, nothing is happening…. Bureaucracy is taking it very lightly. Better we hear and pass orders,” a Bench headed by the CJI had said.

In July 2021, the apex court had struck down Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, which sought to lay down terms for service and tenure of members of various tribunals. But in August last year, the government brought in the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021, containing substantially similar provisions as the earlier law.

Ever since, the top court, while hearing petitions highlighting the issue of vacancies in tribunals, has expressed its displeasure multiple times. Flagging this in August last year, the CJI had said that “the impression we are getting is that bureaucracy does not want the tribunals”. He had also said the government was testing its patience.