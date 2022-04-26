Judicial vista: Supreme Court says infrastructure problem exists, Centre seeks time

With Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta seeking time to take instructions from the Centre on a petition seeking construction of a judicial vista, the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on it till July while stating that by taking up the matter, it only tried to highlight that it faces an infrastructure problem.

“Yesterday (when the court took up the petition and sought the SG’s presence), we said no directions are going to be issued. It’s a matter the government should take up on its own… By means of this petition, it is being brought to the notice of the government that such a problem is there,” said Justice Vineet Saran, presiding over a two-judge bench, which also includes Justice J K Maheshwari.

“You can plan…not in one month or three months or so, but at least the starting of the planning can be there…so that there can be a comprehensive solution…The problem is there, It’s not for the court to solve the problem. The court can only guide, but the problem has to be sold by you”, Justice Saran added.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Ardhendurmauli Kumar Prasad, who said that the present infrastructure of the Supreme Court is not sufficient and urged that the area around the court be redeveloped as a judicial vista to accommodate more courtrooms, office spaces and lawyer chambers.

“We don’t go around in the corridors…It’s horrible. So something has to be done…And that only the government can do”, said Justice Saran.

Pointing to the space crunch, he added: “Up till court number 9 it’s alright, but after that, I had the occasion, it’s not the way….”.

Intervening, SG Mehta said: “it’s not befitting the highest constitutional court”.

Justice Saran said neither he nor his brother judge will be there to enjoy the fruits of the petition.

Mehta responded: “This government works fast.”

Petitioner Prasad said if the Central Vista can come up quickly, the judicial vista can also be realised. “If the government plans..and its execution starts, we will have the new judicial vista before 2030,” he said.

Reiterating that he will not be there to enjoy that when it comes up, Justice Saran added “at least this has to be given a thought”. Mehta assured the court that he would “take it up personally”.

The court said issuing a direction is not the solution but “has to be thought out and with consensus only it can be done”.

Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for the Supreme Court, said that he will file an affidavit on behalf of the secretary general (of the Supreme Court). “Where the Supreme Court is a party, it will put on record whatever that is required to be said,” he said.

The bench, however, said that he need not bring things on record at this stage, but only later. “At this stage, if the things can be resolved, and your every problem comes in that solution, then it is not necessary at present”, said the bench.

Advocate Giri explained that it is not a counter-affidavit but only a statement of facts.

The court then recorded in its order that the SG had said that problems, as pointed out in the petition, will be looked into by the central government in consultation with the Registry of the Supreme Court and asked Giri to coordinate with the SG and appraise him of the various problems which need to be resolved. It also allowed the petitioner’s request that he too may be kept abreast of the consultations.