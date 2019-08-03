Judicial magistrate can order anyone to give voice sample for criminal probe: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that a judicial magistrate will have the power to ask a person to give his or her voice sample for the purpose of investigation of a crime.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna called upon the Parliament to make requisite changes in the law to provide for it, adding that till this happens, the magistrate will have the power to order the same.

“In light of the above discussions, we unhesitatingly take the view that until explicit provisions are engrafted in the Code of Criminal Procedure by Parliament, a Judicial Magistrate must be conceded the power to order a person to give a sample of his voice for the purpose of investigation of a crime. Such power has to be conferred on a Magistrate by a process of judicial interpretation and in exercise of jurisdiction vested in this Court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India,” the bench court ruled, deciding a reference made to it following a split decision by a two-judge bench on an appeal against a 2010 decision of the Allahabad High Court.

On the question whether this would violate the fundamental right to privacy under Article 20(3) of the Constitution, which says that no person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself or herself, the bench said though this point was not canvassed before it, in view of the judgement in the Aadhaar and other cases, “it will suffice to note that… the fundamental right to privacy cannot be construed as absolute and but must bow down to compelling public interest.”

The case which led to the appeal pertained to the arrest of one Dhoom Singh by the Electronic Cell of Uttar Pradesh Police in December 2009. Singh and one Ritesh Sinha allegedly collected money from people by promising them jobs in the police.

The investigating authority wanted to verify whether a recorded conversation recovered from Singh was between him and Sinha.

They filed an application before the jurisdictional Chief Judicial Magistrate, requesting it to ask him to give his voice sample. The court allowed the plea.

Sinha challenged this before the High Court, which upheld the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, following which Sinha approached the Supreme Court.