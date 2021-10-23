‘Judicial infrastructure of courts always an afterthought’: Chief Justice raises concerns in presence of Law Minister

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the new annex building of the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench in presence of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, raised concerns regarding judicial infrastructure of the country.

“The judicial infrastructure for courts in India has always been an afterthought. It is because of this mindset that courts in India still operate with dilapidated structures, making it difficult to perform effectively,” the Chief Justice said, according to The Bar and Bench.

He added, “Only 5 per cent of court complexes have basic medical aid, and 26 per cent of the courts don’t have separate toilets for women. Sixteen per cent of the courts don’t even have toilets for men. Nearly 50 per cent of the court complexes don’t have a library, and 46 per cent don’t have the facility to purify water.”

Stressing on the need of proper infrastructure, Ramana said: “If you want a different outcome from the judicial system, we cannot continue to work in this present condition.”

On the key proposal linked to the judicial infrastructure, he said, “I have sent the proposal to the Union Law Minister. I am hoping for a positive response soon and that the Union Law Minister will expedite the process.”

While noting that courts in India assure guarantee to constitutional rights and have safeguarded people against actions of the executive, the CJI said, “Many a time, people are not keen in approaching courts. But it is time we dispel this notion. People’s faith in the judiciary is the biggest strength of a democracy.”