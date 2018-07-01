Judicial Academy to be developed as international centre for mediation, arbitration and conciliation: Justice Kurian

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with SC judge Kurian Joseph at Ghandal near Shimla Saturday. (Pradeep Kumar) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with SC judge Kurian Joseph at Ghandal near Shimla Saturday. (Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy, one of state’s most modern complexes, set-up at Gandhal two years back, will be developed as International Centre for mediation, arbitration and conciliation in the country, said senior Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph in Shimla Saturday. He said this while inaugurating a new administrative block,staff hostel and quarters, built at a cost of Rs 81 crore.

Kurian, who had also served as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court said, “I am feeling privileged while doing this inauguration. I had always dreamt about the Academy turning into an International Centre for mediation, arbitration and conciliation. And, this will be happening.” Kurian, who was also joined by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and judges of the High Court said that he wants the complex to be a world recognised place of international reputation.

Besides the inaugural ceremony, Kurian also spoke at a Judicial Colloquium organised on “Judicial Ethics and Accountability/Role of Judiciary in a Democracy” and addressed the Judicial officers. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the government will extend all support to the judiciary in discharge of its functions for the common masses, especially those who come knocking the court’s doors in hope.

