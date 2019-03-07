Judges need an ‘element of femininity’ to make fair decisions: outgoing SC judge AK Sikri

Justice A K Sikri of the Supreme Court, who retired on Wednesday, sought to underline the virtues of judges possessing “an element of femininity” for “fair decision-making”. He “confessed” that “there is a part of me which is feminine”, which had helped him become a better judge.

Speaking at the farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), he said, “I think every judge, for fair decision-making, should have an element of femininity. After all, the symbol of justice is a goddess.”

Justice Sikri said that it helps in imparting justice with mercy and compassion, which are all female attributes. “It will instil the desired sensitivity,” he said.

Justice Sikri said: “It is well known that women have a sixth sense…. Judges, with passage of time, acquire the sense of justice, which is their sixth sense. However, there is a precondition to that — you have to have a feminine approach to justice.”

Stating that he had another confession to make, Justice Sikri said that even at this age, there is a child alive in him, and this ensured that he had no malice towards anyone.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that both as a lawyer and as a judge, Justice Sikri brought fresh insights to the judiciary.

“The conduct and sensitivities demonstrated by Justice Sikri at every step of his journey are legendary and bear testimony to the fact that his rich legacy and goodness will continue to inspire countless youngsters,” the CJI said.

He recalled what Justice Sikri had written in the opening lines of the Aadhaar judgment — “it is better to be unique than the best because being the best makes you Number 1, but being unique makes you the only one” — and said they best describe the judge.

CJI Gogoi said, “In an era when reckless and rash narrative of a few threatens to slow down the journey and progress of institutions, Justice Sikri has endeared himself to all of us around him by his benign demeanour and warmth.”

“Not only has the goodness of Justice Sikri touched people like us, who have had the privilege of walking by his side,” it also “enriches the jurisprudence is this great nation”, the CJI said.