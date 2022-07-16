scorecardresearch
Judges, bureaucrats should serve nation rather than thinking of post-retirement ambitions: Gehlot

Gehlot was addressing the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur.

Ashok gehlot, JaipurChief Justice of India NV Ramana, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju during the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet, organised by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), in Jaipur, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said judges and bureaucrats should work to serve the country rather than be concerned about their post-retirement ambitions.
Gehlot said if someone becomes a chief minister, an MLA, an MP or a judge, he has got a chance to serve the country should be proud of doing it.

In his speech, Gehlot also referred to the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. He said Justice (retd) Gogoi was one of the four Supreme Court judges who had said democracy is in danger, but became a parliamentarian post-retirement.

