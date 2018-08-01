Judge Loya death case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea

Judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (File) Judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking review of its judgment in the case of death of CBI Special Judge B H Loya.

“We have carefully gone through the Review Petition and the connected papers, but we see no reason to interfere with the order impugned. The Review Petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud ruled.

Bombay Lawyers Association had approached the court seeking review of its April 19 judgment dismissing the plea for an independent probe into judge Loya’s death. The court had ruled that “documentary material on the record indicates that the death of Judge Loya was due to natural causes”.

The review plea also sought deletion of the finding in the judgment that the petitions were a “veiled attempt to launch a frontal attack on the independence of the judiciary and to dilute the credibility of judicial institutions” and it prima facie amounted to criminal contempt. It contended that the “judgment has resulted in miscarriage of justice if not complete negation of justice on the facts of the case”.

The Association had originally filed its petition seeking an independent probe before Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court subsequently transferred it to itself.

The review plea said the attempt of the petitioner was not to “sensationalise the subject matter nor make a veiled attempt to launch a frontal attack on the independence of the judiciary or to dilute the credibility of judicial institutions”. “…the whole attempt of the Petitioner Association was to reassure the entire judiciary that the Association would stand behind every Judge in times of challenge in his or her life…,” it said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App