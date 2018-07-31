Judge Loya death case: SC dismisses review plea seeking SIT probe

Judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (File) Judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a review plea seeking SIT probe filed by Bombay Lawyers Association in the judge Loya death case, reported news agency PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud did not find any merit in the review petition.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 ruled that “documentary material on the record indicates that the death of Judge Loya was due to natural causes” and held that the petitions were moved by political rivals to settle scores which was a serious attempt to scandalise the judiciary and obstruct the course of justice through a “frontal attack” on its independence.

The Association had originally filed its petition seeking a probe before the Bombay High Court which the Court subsequently transferred the plea to itself. The lawyers’ body said its attempt was not to “sensationalise the subject matter nor make a veiled attempt to launch a frontal attack on the independence of the judiciary or to dilute the credibility of judicial institutions”. “On the contrary, the whole attempt of the Petitioner Association was to reassure the entire judiciary that the Association would stand behind every Judge in times of challenge in his or her life.

Judge BH Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

