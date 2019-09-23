Judge judged not only by rulings, but also by character: Supreme Court

“A judge is judged not only by his quality of judgments but also by the quality and purity of his character”.

“Impeccable integrity should be reflected both in public and personal life of a judge”.

These were the words of the Supreme Court as it upheld the dismissal of a magistrate who passed favourable orders for the clients of a woman lawyer with whom he had a “proximate relationship”. The September 16 judgment by a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose noted that “findings of fact” against the Judicial Magistrate concerned from Maharashtra “have been upheld by all courts and even this Court has not interfered with those findings”.

The court said the “first and foremost quality required in a judge is integrity”. “The need of integrity in the judiciary is much higher than in other institutions. The judiciary is an institution whose foundations are based on honesty and integrity. It is, therefore, necessary that judicial officers should possess the sterling quality of integrity,” it said. The behaviour of a judge, the bench said, “has to (be) of an exacting standard, both inside and outside the Court”.

“Judges are also public servants. A judge should always remember that he is there to serve the public,” it said.

The judgment sought to remind that “one who stands in judgments over others should be incorruptible”. Judges, the court said, “must remember that they are not merely employees but hold high public office”.

Judges must decide a case “only on the basis of the facts on record and the law applicable to the case”, the court said, and added that “if a judge decides a case for any extraneous reasons then he is not performing his duty in accordance with law”.

The top court said “gratification” does not only mean monetary gratification.

“Gratification”, it said, “can be of various types” like “gratification of money, gratification of power, gratification of lust etc”.

In the case in question, the court said, “the officer decided the cases because of his proximate relationship with a lady lawyer and not because the law required him to do so” and added, “this is also gratification of a different kind”.

Upholding his removal, the court said he “did not live up to the expectations of integrity, behaviour and probity expected of him” and “his conduct is as such that no leniency can be shown and he cannot be visited with a lesser punishment”.