Judge death: Jharkhand High Court asks CBI to be specific in probe

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday told CBI that the status report submitted by the agency in its investigation into the death of a judge in Dhanbad is “vague and not clear”, and ordered it to submit a specific report.

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary, who was sworn-in during the day, said the special investigating team of CBI ought to be more accurate in furnishing details of the investigation.

The CBI informed the court that besides the two accused, several others are under the scanner, but it is too early to disclose the names.

The court is hearing a suo motu case on the death of Judge Uttam Anand, who was knocked down by an autorickshaw in Dhanbad on June 28.