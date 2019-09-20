JU a hub of anti-nationals, ‘our cadres’ would do surgical strike to destroy them: Bengal BJP chief

A day after BJP leader Babul Supriyo was manhandled by a section of students in Jadavpur University, BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the JU campus has become a hub of ‘anti-nationals’ and ‘communists’. He said that “our cadres” would conduct a Balakot-like surgical strike to destroy such hubs inside the university.

The Bengal BJP chief also alleged that the Trinamool Congress government was sitting idle till Babul Supriyo got killed inside the institute yesterday. “The state government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed,” Ghosh said. He further said that he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident, PTI reported.

“The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there. Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus,” Ghosh said while addressing a press conference.

On Thursday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Babul Supriyo, had gone to the university to address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was allegedly assaulted by a group of students there. The protesters, however, alleged that Supriyo had insulted and threatened some students.

Supriyo was shown black flags by the protesting students, who also stopped him from leaving the campus.

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh also demanded the immediate resignation of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das for failing to control the situation inside the campus.

Ghosh also supported Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for rushing to the university campus to save Supriyo from the mob inside the campus yesterday. Dhankhar, also the chancellor of the university, went to the institute yesterday and came out with Supriyo with police escort.