As Jharkhand protest enters Day 11, Hemant Soren finally reacts: ‘Govt stands with youth’

3 min readRanchiUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 07:37 PM IST
As the students’ protest over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination entered its 11th day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday reacted to the agitation for the first time, stating that the government stands with the youth and that they would get justice.
Speaking to reporters in Ramgarh while attending the first death anniversary of his father, Shibu Soren, the CM said, “Whatever is required for the youth, within the framework of the Constitution and the law, the government stands with them. They will get justice.”
He said, “The government is sensitive to the issue. We are looking into the matter with utmost seriousness. I cannot literally tear open my chest and show you that, but that is the reality. One thing is certain: Whenever we take up an issue, our objective is to resolve it properly before considering the matter closed.”
He said, “The investigation agency has been working day and night on this case. We are waiting for its report, its findings, and the outcome of the probe. Very soon, we will inform the students as well as the people of the state about the developments in this matter.”
Meanwhile, as the protest at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium continued for the 11th consecutive day, more students and aspirants from different districts joined the agitation. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Mahato, who has extended support to the students, has been on a hunger strike for the past two days over the issue.
The controversy began after the declaration of the preliminary examination results of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination. Aspirants alleged several irregularities, including the commission’s failure to release category-wise cut-off marks and the publication of a merit list without the signatures of JPSC’s constitutional members. The issue intensified after the alleged OMR sheet of a candidate circulated on social media, with students claiming that the candidate was declared qualified despite securing marks lower than the expected cut-off.
The Jharkhand government directed the CID to investigate the matter. Since then, former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte has resigned from his post while the CID has carried out raids in Ranchi, Palamu and Hazaribagh, making multiple arrests.
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Support pours in
Following the controversy, students launched an indefinite protest in the state capital, demanding a fair probe, involvement of a central agency (CBI) in the investigation, and action against those responsible for the irregularities.
The protest has also received support from various political and student organisations. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke addressed the protesting students through a video call, assuring them of his support for the agitation. Meanwhile, All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora is scheduled to reach Ranchi to join the students’ march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 7.