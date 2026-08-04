As Jharkhand protest enters Day 11, Hemant Soren finally reacts: ‘Govt stands with youth’

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday reacted to the agitation for the first time, stating that the government stands with the youth and that they would get justice. (ANI screengrab)

As the students’ protest over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination entered its 11th day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday reacted to the agitation for the first time, stating that the government stands with the youth and that they would get justice.

Speaking to reporters in Ramgarh while attending the first death anniversary of his father, Shibu Soren, the CM said, “Whatever is required for the youth, within the framework of the Constitution and the law, the government stands with them. They will get justice.”

He said, “The government is sensitive to the issue. We are looking into the matter with utmost seriousness. I cannot literally tear open my chest and show you that, but that is the reality. One thing is certain: Whenever we take up an issue, our objective is to resolve it properly before considering the matter closed.”