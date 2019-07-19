J P Nadda pitches for ‘Congress-mukt and BJP-yukt Bharat’

BJP working president J P Nadda Friday said his party aims to make India “Congress-mukt and BJP-yukt” to rid the country of corruption and policy-paralysis, and to empower the poor and deprived.

He also said the BJP is the largest party in the world and it aims to break its own record by bringing more number of people into its fold during the ongoing membership drive.

Nadda was addressing a small gathering of party workers at the airport on his arrival as part of his two-day Gujarat visit.

“We want to make this country BJP-yukt and Congress mukt. When we talk about yukt (full of) and mukt (free of), we not only talk about a party, but also about the political culture…When we say Congress-mukt Bharat, it means India free of corruption, commission, policy-paralysis.

“When we talk about BJP-yukt Bharat, we talk about India serving its people, helping its poor, bringing the deprived and exploited people into the mainstream,” he said.

“We must understand that BJP is the world’s largest party with the largest number (of members) in the Parliament. BJP has broken its own record of 2014 (Lok Sabha election). Likewise, we received more votes (in 2019) than we did in 2014. For the first time, we have a non-Congress government that came back to power due to pro-incumbency,” he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, other senior leaders and ministers were present on the occasion.

“We have decided that the BJP will break its own record in the membership drive and become an even larger party in the world. You all will join the membership drive and take this further,” he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on their leadership, Nadda recalled Shah’ statement that the party is yet to reach its pinnacle.

He urged the party workers to highlight the message of Mahatma Gandhi as the country celebrates his 150th birth anniversary.

“When we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary, each and every BJP worker will go to the people and will explain to them all that for which Gandhi dedicated his life.

“Our aim is to tread the path shown by Gandhiji, in matters of cleanliness drive, water conservation, on both political and social issues,” he said.

Nadda is scheduled to hold meetings with party leaders and office-bearers at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar Friday and will visit the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on Saturday.