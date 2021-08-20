JP Nadda on two-day Uttarakhand visit to take stock of poll preparation

BJP national president JP Nadda Friday arrived in Uttarakhand and took stock of the state government’s welfare schemes as well as the party’s booth-level structure ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.

On the first day of his two-day visit, Nadda met with office bearers and morcha heads and later interacted with MLAs and MPs.

In the first meeting, Nadda sought feedback about the organisational activities at the booth level. Sources said he laid stress on strengthening booth-level structures and execution of booth committee programmes. Sources said the state unit has been directed to constitute 11,235 strong booth committees.

In the second meeting, he asked MLAs to open up a dialogue with voters and improve coordination with the party workers up to the booth level. Nadda asked party leaders to highlight work done by BJP MLAs, too, while speaking about Central and state schemes.

Former Chief Ministers Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat were present during this meeting. Sources said Nadda made no mention of the multiple leadership changes in the state. He also did not speak about the Opposition.

Sources said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the party president that his government was trying to meet the expectations of the people.

Nadda also released two booklets highlighting the work done by the Centre and the state.

“The address by the party’s national president was motivating for us. We have been asked to gear up for the Assembly polls, increase tours in fields and step up interactions with the people,” said one BJP MLA.

On Saturday, Nadda will address ex-servicemen and will take part in a felicitation programme for army personnel. He will address the party’s elected representatives and later meet saints and priests.