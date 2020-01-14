JP Nadda likely to be elected new BJP chief on January 20

JP Nadda with Amit Shah. (File) JP Nadda with Amit Shah. (File)

J P Nadda is likely to be elected the new president of the BJP on January 20 as the final round of election process is set to start in a day or two, said party sources. Currently working president of the BJP, Nadda will replace Home Minister Amit Shah as the party president.

Radha Mohan Singh, the national election officer for conducting the organisational polls, is expected to notify the presidential election process in a day or two, said a senior party leader. He expressed confidence that Nadda will be elected unopposed.

Once the new party president is elected, a national council meeting will ratify the election. According to the BJP constitution, the national president shall be elected by an electoral college consisting of members of the national council and members of the state councils. The clause XIX also says: “Any twenty members of the electoral college of a state can jointly propose any person who has been an active member for four terms and has fifteen years of membership for the post of National President. But such joint proposal should come from not less then five states where elections have been completed for the national council.”

The election process in half of the states will be completed by this weekend, said a source. The formal announcement will be made on January 20, he said. Nadda was appointed BJP working president in July last year after Shah became a Union minister following the Lok Sabha elections.

