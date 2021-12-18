JP Nadda launches Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Haridwar

THE BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra, which intends to cover all the 70 Vidhan Sabhas in Uttarakhand, was launched by the party national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, in Haridwar on Saturday.

As part of the yatra, which will conclude on January 5, the party plans to inform the voters about the work done as part of their central and state double engine government.

On Saturday, Nadda started the yatra amid sounds of conch shells and held a road show in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP state president Madan Kaushik also participated in the event.

Addressing office bearers and workers, Nadda said the double engine government of his party has taken Uttarakhand on a new road of development.

“When I see this enthusiasm, excitement and gathering of people, it tells me that people of Uttarakhand and Haridwar have made up their mind to give BJP their blessing again. If we talk about the development of the state, the statement by PM Modi, that we will use double engine government to take Uttarakhand towards development, has turned true. We are happy to say that in the last five years, PM Modi has given blessings of over Rs 1 lakh crore to the state,” said Nadda.

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra by the party will be completed in two phases. While Nadda launched the first phase for Garhwal Mandal from the pilgrimage city of Haridwar on Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur will begin the Vijay Sankalp Yatra of Kumaon Mandal from Bagheshwar on Sunday.

The Sankalp Yatra will cover a distance of 4,500km across the state, including 2,660km in Garhwal and 1,890km in Kumaon divisions.

The party sources said, during the yatra, they will tell the people the successes of the double engine government and will also take up the failure of the previous Congress governments.