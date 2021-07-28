JP Nadda launches programme to train 4 lakh Covid-19 health volunteers

BJP national president JP Nadda Wednesday launched a party programme to train four lakh health volunteers to provide assistance to people suffering from Covid-19 in two lakh villages.

So far, 48,000 volunteers have registered under the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan.

Speaking at its launch, Nadda claimed that “world powers” had proved “helpless” against the pandemic.

Nadda said: “It is our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who has completely changed the definition of public service and devotion towards work. India successfully managed to make two Covid-19 vaccines ready in just nine months, this is the commitment and dedication of our scientists and doctors.”

Speaking on the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, Nadda said: “A health volunteer will not only create awareness among the masses about the pandemic, he will also help in initial stages of the Coronavirus disease and help sick people get primary health care and get them admitted in hospital. Every health volunteer will carry a health kit which will include a pulse oximeter, a thermometer, a rapid antigen testing kit and other boosters to fight the Corona pandemic,” Nadda said.