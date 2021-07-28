JP Nadda launches programme to train 4 lakh Covid-19 health volunteers

July 28, 2021 11:10:03 pm
BJP national president JP Nadda Wednesday launched a party programme to train four lakh health volunteers to provide assistance to people suffering from Covid-19 in two lakh villages.
So far, 48,000 volunteers have registered under the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan.
Speaking at its launch, Nadda claimed that “world powers” had proved “helpless” against the pandemic.
Nadda said: “It is our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who has completely changed the definition of public service and devotion towards work. India successfully managed to make two Covid-19 vaccines ready in just nine months, this is the commitment and dedication of our scientists and doctors.”
Speaking on the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, Nadda said: “A health volunteer will not only create awareness among the masses about the pandemic, he will also help in initial stages of the Coronavirus disease and help sick people get primary health care and get them admitted in hospital. Every health volunteer will carry a health kit which will include a pulse oximeter, a thermometer, a rapid antigen testing kit and other boosters to fight the Corona pandemic,” Nadda said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-