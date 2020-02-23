Kashmir people happier after govt’s Art 370 move: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said the people of Kashmir are happier after the Central government abrogated Article 370. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said the people of Kashmir are happier after the Central government abrogated Article 370. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said the people of Kashmir are happier after the Central government abrogated Article 370. He also said that Bihar had progressed more in the last five years because of the “blessings” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the NDA government will win the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year under Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.

Nadda, who was born and brought up in Patna, was on his maiden visit to Bihar after taking over as BJP president earlier this year. He said, “Jawaharlal Nehru got absolute majority twice, Indira Gandhi also got it twice and Rajiv Gandhi once, but none dared to scrap Article 370. People gave BJP 303 seats in May 2019 and we razed Article 370… People of Ladakh and Kashmir are much happier after scrapping of Article 370.”

He said BJP will only continue to grow as a party because of its ideological strength. He said even US President Donald Trump had acknowledged the growing importance of India under Modi. “The world now discusses our point of view,” Nadda said.

The BJP president further said, “There are roads, bridges and projects worth crores of rupees… In the last five years, Bihar has progressed more because of Narendra Modi’s blessings. We will now work towards winning the 2020 polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

