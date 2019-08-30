JP Nadda in Delhi: ‘All registered voters of Chanasama joined BJP’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced that all the registered voters of Chanasama town in Patan district of Gujarat have got themselves enrolled with the party during its Sadasyata Abhiyan (membership campaign) between July 6 and August 20. Party’s working president JP Nadda said this at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.

Advertising

Patan is a border district of Gujarat and was one of the hot centres of Patidar reservation movement. “In Chanamasa town, there are 14 booths. All the registered voters of those booths have joined the BJP, which means the entire town has joined,” Bhargav Bhatt, convener of Gujarat BJP’s Sadastya Abhiyan, told The Indian Express.

According to Bhatt, there are 10,600 registered voters in Chanasama town. “The village has (mainly) population of Patidar, Dalit and Thakor communities and it was the epicentre of the Patidar reservation movement,” said Bhatt.

On reasons behind this overwhelming response from people of Chanasama, traditionally a BJP bastion, Bhatt said, “It is because of the workers who did their job and the recent decisions taken by the Modi government. People have heartily welcomed the decision on Kashmir.”

Advertising

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP candidate Dilip Thakor won from Chanasama assembly constituency. Thakor is now a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Bharatsinh Dabhi won from the Patan Lok Sabha constituency which covers Chanasama town.

Bhatt said that there are some other such instances in Gujarat where whole village has joined the BJP and that they are compiling the details on it. Meanwhile, Chanasama Nagarpalika has total 24 elected members; 22 of them are from the BJP and two from the Congress. One of the Congress members, Prahlad Patel, said he has not joined the BJP.