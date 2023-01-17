J P Nadda gets extension, to continue as BJP chief till June 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive unanimously decided to extend party president J P Nadda’s term till June 2024, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The announcement came on the second day of the party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi. Shah said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a former party president like him, moved the proposal of extending Nadda’s tenure.

On the first day of the meeting, Nadda had exhorted party leaders to ensure its victory in all nine state assembly polls slated for this year.

He said the Modi-led government has ensured India’s all-round progress and expressed confidence of the party’s victory prospects in the polls, including the Lok Sabha election.

The move, which was widely expected, reflects the party’s preference for continuity as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls approach. Shah said that he was confident of BJP’s victory in the general elections “with bigger mandate than 2019”, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda.

The Home Minister lauded Nadda’s leadership of the party, particularly in serving the people during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also mentioned how BJP won several states’ Assembly elections under him.

Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of BJP in January 2020, taking over the reins from Amit Shah.

