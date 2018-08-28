JP Nadda: Deliberating on Johnson & Johnson issue

Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (File) Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (File)

Six months after an expert committee recommended that Johnson & Johnson give Rs 20 lakh as compensation to each patient affected by “faulty” hip implants sold by its subsidiary, the Union Health Ministry is yet to take a call on the matter.

Replying to a question on the committee’s report that was not made public, Health Minister J P Nadda said: “We are deliberating on the matter and will come back soon.”

The findings of the expert committee, reported in The Indian Express, constitute the first official indictment in India against J&J, which imported and sold ASR XL Acetabular Hip System and ASR Hip Resurfacing System in the country — these devices were globally recalled in 2010.

