Bengal polls on mind, BJP chief Nadda says CAA will be implemented soon, cites pandemic for delay

BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a gathering in Bengal. (Twitter/JPNadda)

BJP president JP Nadda Monday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will soon be implemented in the country and cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for its delay.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA go delayed. But as the situation is slowing improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It (CAA) will b implemented very soon,” Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social group of north Bengal in Siliguri, said.

“All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it,” Nadda was quoted as saying at the meeting by news agency PTI.

The contentious legislation was passed by Parliament during the winter session in December last year, leading to widespread protests across the country.

JP Nadda was on a day-long visit to West Bengal. (Twitter/JPNadda) JP Nadda was on a day-long visit to West Bengal. (Twitter/JPNadda)

The law grants easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh before 2015. It became controversial largely because it excludes Muslims.

Explained | What NRC+CAA means to you

Those opposing the CAA said that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA, along with the proposed Nationwide Register of Citizens (NRC), is intended to target the Muslim community in the country. Several oppositions ruled states had also raised their concern against the CAA and said they will not implement the new citizenship law.

The NDA government, however, asserted that the law has nothing against the citizens of the country.

Nadda, who was on a day-long visit to the state, also exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government ahead of 2021 assembly elections. Attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, the BJP president said that the people in Bengal are fed up with the violence and cut-money culture of the government.

He also accused the TMC government of indulging in “divide and rule politics” in the state to serve the political interests of her party – the TMC, unlike BJP, which he said works for the development of all.

During his visit to take stock of organisational matters ahead of assembly elections next year, Nadda held separate meetings with BJP leaders of north Bengal region and social and religious groups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.