JP Nadda, BL Santhosh to visit Gujarat tomorrow

JP Nadda will take part in a state-level meeting of the BJP

BJP president JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary BL Santhosh will visit Gujarat on January 4, an official statement from the party stated Saturday.

Both the leaders will be welcomed at the airport at 3 pm and will later visit the party headquarters at Koba, Gandhinagar.

At 4 pm, the duo will participate in a state-level meeting of the party that will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and party’s state president C R Paatil. The meeting comes ahead of the local body elections in the state to be held in February.